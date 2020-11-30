The Global Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 44.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 44.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for power generation and digitization of the T&D network and electrification of the transportation sector. In addition, Increased demand for power generation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market analysis includes type segment and geographical. landscapes



The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Power cables

• Switchgears

• Transformers



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing cross-border grid interconnections as one of the prime reasons driving the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market report cover the following areas:

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market sizing

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market forecast

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market industry analysis



