The Global Transmission Sales Market is forecast to grow by $6906.03 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period

Global Transmission Sales Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the transmission sales market and is forecast to grow by $6906.03 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. Our report on the transmission sales market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure, increasing preference for pipeline transportation, and growing global energy demand.

The transmission sales market is segmented as below:

By Type

Reciprocating

Rotatory

Centrifugal

Axial Flow

By End-user

Oil and Gas

Power generation

Water and wastewater management

Other

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the technological advances in pipeline inspection as one of the prime reasons driving the transmission sales market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of satellite-based pipeline monitoring systems and application of big data analytics in oil and gas industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the transmission sales market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transmission sales market vendors that include AAMCO Transmissions Inc., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bauer Comp Holding GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Cummins Inc., Lee Myles Autocare and Transmission, Mister Transmission International, Prysmian Spa, RPG Enterprises, Schaeffler AG, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Electric Co., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, and Siemens AG. Also, the transmission sales market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

