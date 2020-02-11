The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenues of Around $2 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global transplant diagnostics market is moderately competitive and characterized by the presence of a few market players offering reagents & consumables and instruments & software for transplasnt diagnostics.

The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements and is significantly affected by advanced molecular diagnostics technology.

The reagents & consumables is the major revenue generating product segment in the global transplant diagnostics market in 2019.

The demand for technically advanced devices for transplant diagnostics is likely to increase at a significant rate in coming years worldwide, mainly due to the increasing adoption of both molecular and non-molecular diagnostic techniques.

The adoption of transplant diagnostics is expected to be high in emerging economies during the forecast period due to the prevalence of various life-threatening diseases.

North America and APAC dominated the global market in 2019 and is likely to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, technology, transplantation type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 9 other vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/transplant-diagnostics-market

Transplant Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

The increasing usage of a wide array of reagents and test kits to perform transplant diagnostics tests is a significant factor affecting the growth of the reagents & consumables product segment. The segment is growing at a faster rate than the instruments & software product segment due to their recurring purchase by end-users for performing molecular and non-molecular transplant tests.

The diagnostics applications segment is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Transplantation is the treatment of choice for several patients with end-stage organ failure diseases.

Healthcare professionals in hospitals and transplant centers use various instruments, accessories, and software for conducting pre and post-transplantation diagnostics tests. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the adoption of advanced instruments accessories and software for organs, cells, and tissue transplantations.

Market Segmentation by Product

Instruments & Software

Consumables & Test Kits

Market Segmentation by End-user

Standards Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Research and Academic Centers

Market Segmentation by Transplant Type

Solid Organs

Soft Tissues

Market Segmentation by Technology

Molecular

Non-molecular

Market Segmentation by Application

Diagnostic

Research

Transplant Diagnostics Market – Dynamics

Molecular technologies, which were earlier confined to research and early stage of implementation are penetrating into the transplant diagnostic tests to a larger extent. Serological HLA typing method, which has been considered as standard in organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, is now being replaced by many DNA-based and sequencing-based typing methods for diagnosing various complications related to transplantations. Although, in routine HLA typing for organ transplantation, the serological method is still being used as a standard, yet the molecular techniques are applied more commonly in recent years. Hence becoming a gold standard option due to their high sensitivity and specificity.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Number of Transplantations & Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Incidence of Infections Caused by Transplantations

Emergence of cfDNA in Transplant Diagnostics

Increasing Focus on Identifying Novel Biomarkers for Minimizing Transplantation Rejection

Transplant Diagnostics Market – Geography

The presence of a large pool of the patient population with terminal diseases and the high acceptance of advanced and innovative molecular procedures for transplant diagnostics have collectively supported the growth. France, the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy are the major revenue contributors to the Europe market. The availability of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of advanced transplant procedures are contributing to the growth during the forecast period. The market is likely to grow at a steady rate due to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and related organ failures. As a result, the need for organ and tissue transplantation is growing steadily. Hence, the demand for transplantation procedure is also rising over the years. As diagnosis of allograft rejection relies heavily on proper diagnostic methods and tools.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Spain



France



Germany



UK



Italy

North America

Canada



US

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



Iran



South Africa



Israel

Major Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Immucor

Other vendors include - BAG Diagnostics, CareDx, ELITechGroup, Genome Diagnostics, Illumina, NanoString Technologies, Omixon, Transplant Genomics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical.

