NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transradial access market is expected to reach US$ 2,961.79 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,574.97 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2027.

The market for transradial access is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising inclination for interventional procedures using radial artery access, increasing prevalence of obesity & lifestyle diseases and growing use of radial access devices in pediatric patients. However, the factors such as product recalls & failures and high costs of vascular access devices are likely to adversely impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Transradial catheterization is an endovascular procedure or catheterization procedure done for the diagnosis and treatment of arterial disease. Transradial artery access for percutaneous coronary intervention is related to lower bleeding and vascular complications than transfemoral artery access, particularly in patients with acute coronary syndromes.

While the performance and functionality of the access devices are key factors for health, they are of critical importance for access devices classified as medical devices. These products risk a recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or Health Canada if they provide inaccurate analyses. Some transradial access devices currently on the market have produced noticeably incorrect data, leading consumers to question the utility. The number of product recalls are becoming a matter of concern for the manufacturers. Hence, the product recalls & failures are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

Global transradial access market is segmented by product, application and end user.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into catheters, guidewire, sheaths & sheath introducers and accessories.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug administration, diagnostics & testing, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion.On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.



In 2018, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in the market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Health Canada, International Diabetes Federation (IDF), American Hospital Association (AHA), National Cancer Institute (NCI), and others.

