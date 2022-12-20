The Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market is expected to grow by $1838.32 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Treasury And Risk Management Software Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the treasury and risk management software market and it is poised to grow by $1838.32 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the treasury and risk management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits associated with treasury and risk management software, demand for regulatory compliance, and the rise in the adoption of cloud-based treasury and risk management software.



The treasury and risk management software market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Treasury

â€¢ Investment management

â€¢ Risk and Compliance



By Deployment

â€¢ On-premises

â€¢ Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the treasury and risk management software market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain in treasury operations and a growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the treasury and risk management software market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Treasury and risk management software market sizing

â€¢ Treasury and risk management software market forecast

â€¢ Treasury and risk management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading treasury and risk management software market vendors that include Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION., Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Trinity Management Systems GmbH, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the treasury and risk management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



