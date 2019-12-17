NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing number of cellular/mobile subscribers, and large-scale implementation of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to drive the growth of Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market



The global TSA market size is expected to grow from 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 8.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growing mobile subscriber base is fueling the growth of TSA market. An increase in the use of smartphones leads to tremendous growth in wireless data traffic, and there is a need for TSA solutions to manage this growing traffic volume. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and growing complexities in communication network ecosystem by Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies are expected to offer huge market opportunities for TSA vendors in the next 5 years. However, the concerns over data privacy may hamper the market growth.



Among the services, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period

By service, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period.Professional services help in successful solution deployment across complex environments.



Professional services teams have strong and in-depth consulting expertise in multi-vendor and multi-technology network management, as well as reporting and optimization. These services further help lower the risk, reduce the complexity, and increase the Return on Investment (RoI), as they can be easily customized, are accessible, and can deliver the maximum product assurance.



Among the operator types, the mobile operator segment to record the higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the TSA market by operator type, mobile operators are expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.The total number of mobile operators is 750 around the world, as per the report by GSMA.



Due to increased competition, the mobile operator focuses on network, service, and end-user related data to deliver optimal service performance and customer experience management. TSA solutions help both the fixed and mobile operators gain full network visibility with a clear and unified view of their customers' experience, thereby ensuring quality of service and quality of experience for voice, data, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), Short Message Service (SMS), fixed mobile, and broadband services.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.An increasing number of mobile subscribers in the region play a key role in the creation of demand for quality telecommunication services.



Telecommunication companies in the region are expected to boost the Quality of Service (QoS). According to the report, The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by Global System for Mobile communication (GSMA), mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across APAC, in 2018. The report further stated, at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year. Additionally, according to the report, two-third of the new subscribers are expected to be from India and China by 2025. Hence, increasing mobile subscriptions and growing mobile technologies and services are the factors driving the growth of TSA market in APAC. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China, Japan, and India, which are rapidly implementing the latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of TSA market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the TSA market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: C-Level – 40, Directors -35%, Managers – 15%, Others-10%

• By Region: North America – 45%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The following key TSA vendors are profiled in the report:

• Broadcom (CA Technologies) (US)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• HPE (US)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Nokia (Finland)

• Accenture (Ireland)

• Amdocs (US)

• Comarch S.A. (Poland)

• Huawei (China)

• IBM (US)

• NETSCOUT (US)

• Spirent (UK)

• TEOCO (US)

• MYCOM OSI (UK)

• EXFO(US)

• Intracom Telecom (Greece)

• RADCOM (Israel)

• Anritsu (Japan)

• VMware (US)

• Centina (US)

• Infovista (US)

• Arris International Limited (US)

• Enghouse Networks (Canada)

• VIAVI (US)



Research Coverage

The TSA market by solution, deployment type, operator type, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global TSA market.



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the TSA market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.



