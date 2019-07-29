NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market: About this market



Two-wheeler brake pads are used in disc brakes. Brake pads are installed on metallic backing plates and provides friction to facilitate the braking action. This two-wheeler brake pads market analysis considers sales from the motorcycle and scooter segment. Our analysis also considers the sales of two-wheeler brake pads in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the motorcycle segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising sales of high-speed and high-power motorcycles will significantly help the motorcycle segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global two-wheeler brake pads report has observed market growth factors such as increased adoption of disc brakes, increasing demand for supersport motorcycles, and stringent government regulations ensuring the safety of two-wheelers. However, rising corrosion of brake pads increasing noise and fuel consumption, product recalls, and availability of substitutes and disc brakes increasing the cost of vehicle may hamper the growth of the two-wheeler brake pads industry over the forecast period.



Global Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market: Overview



Increased adoption of disc brakes



Two-wheeler manufacturers and regulatory bodies are focusing on improving the safety quotient o two-wheelers. As a result, the manufacturers of two-wheelers are adopting disc brakes to improve the braking system of two-wheelers. This has led to the high demand for brake pads. As a result, the vendors are recording high sales. The increased adoption of disc brakes will lead to the expansion of the global two-wheeler brake pads market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Development of green brake pads



The growing trend of downsizing and vehicle lightweighting owing to stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies has prompted vendors to offer lightweight and eco-friendly brake pads. Rising environmental concern and regulations to minimize carbon footprint is encouraging industries to adopt sustainable products and processes. In line with this, brake manufacturers are also seeking low-cost and ecofriendly solutions. As a result, vendors of the market have been offering green brake pads that are made from natural fibers such as hemp. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global two-wheeler brake pads market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading two-wheeler brake pads manufacturers, which include EBC Brakes, Lyndall Racing Brakes LLC, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Scandinavian Brake Systems AS, and Tenneco Inc.



Also, the two-wheeler brake pads market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



