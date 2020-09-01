The Global Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market is expected to grow by $ 2.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the two-wheeler engine control unit market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on two-wheeler engine control unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing disposable income, increased electrification of mechanical components, and increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles. In addition, growing disposable income is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The two-wheeler engine control unit market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The two-wheeler engine control unit market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commuter

• Mid-Premium

• Premium



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the smartphone connectivity for two-wheeler diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the two-wheeler engine control unit market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of affordable EMS, MAHLE Flexible ECU (MFE): A rapid prototyping engine controller and use of ECUs in connected motorcycles.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our two-wheeler engine control unit market covers the following areas:

• Two-wheeler engine control unit market sizing

• Two-wheeler engine control unit market forecast

• Two-wheeler engine control unit market industry analysis





