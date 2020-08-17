NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global ultra-thin glass market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% between 2020 and 2025. Ultra-thin glass is a low-thickness, special category glass that is lightweight, flexible, and has electrical conductivity and sensitivity. It is used in various applications in the consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare industries, among others. Ultra-thin glass can be majorly classified into technical or non-technical, depending on the processes used during manufacturing. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer electronics industry has affected the ultra-thin glass market adversely.



0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass is the fastest-growing segment in the ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.

0.1mm-0.5mm is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. 0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass has its applications in touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, semiconductor substrate, vehicle infotainment system, and biotechnological devices. This ultra-thin glass is flat and has smooth surface and excellent heat resistance.

Float is the largest manufacturing process for ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.

Sir Alastair Pilkington invented the float process for the British glass manufacturing company, Pilkington.Raw glass materials such as soda lime and borosilicate are used to manufacture ultra-thin glass in this process.



Additives such as colorants and refining agents are also added to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the glass.



Touch Panel Display is the largest application of ultra-thin glass in terms of value.



Touch Panel Displays are used in consumer electronics products.Touch panel displays are extensively used in smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, and signage.



Ultra-thin glass used in touch panel displays helps in weight reduction of the overall electronic product.The touch panel displays segment was the leading consumer of ultra-thin glass in 2019.



This segment has grown substantially over the years owing to the increasing demand for smartphones and TVs. Digitalization has grown, and this growth is expected to drive the ultra-thin glass market in the touch panel displays application segment.



Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.



The consumer electronics industry is witnessing continuous evolution owing to technological advancements (particularly in smartphones, wearable devices, and TVs).Ultra-thin glasses are widely used in consumer electronics for applications, such as displays and sensors.



Properties such as electrical conductivity and sensitivity, transmissivity, and flexibility make it suitable for varied applications in this industry. Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of the ultra-thin glass market, and this trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period.



APAC is the leading ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.



APAC is the largest ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.The key reason for this growth includes the demand for ultra-thin glass in the consumer electronics industry in the region.



The demand for ultra-thin glass in consumer electronics, and automotive & transportation industries is projected to grow due to product innovation and technological advancements. The growth of the market in this region is further boosted by improved technology solutions, superior properties, and increasing penetration in various end-use industries.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 25%, Director Level- 35%, and Others- 40%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 25%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-15%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Corning (US),

• Asahi Glass (Japan),

• Nippon Electric Glass (Japan),

• SCHOTT AG (Germany),

• Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan),

• CSG Holding (China),

• Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),

• Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global ultra-thin glass market and forecasts the market size until 2025. It includes the following market segmentation – Thickness (<0.1mm, 0.1mm-0.5mm, 0.5mm-1.0mm), Manufacturing Process (Float, Fusion, Down-Draw), Application (Semiconductor Substrate, Touch Panel Display, Fingerprint Sensor, and Others), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Medical & Healthcare, and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter's Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global ultra-thin glass market.

Key benefits of buying the report:



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global ultra-thin glass market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ultra-thin glass market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall ultra-thin glass market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



