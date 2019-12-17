The global ultrasonic metal welding equipment market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market: About this market

This ultrasonic metal welding equipment market analysis considers sales from mobility, electrical and electronics, and alternate energy applications. Our study also finds the sales of ultrasonic metal welding equipment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the mobility segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the adoption of lightweight metals will play a significant role in the mobility segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ultrasonic metal welding equipment market report looks at factors such as growing demand for Li-ion batteries, increasing electrical and electronic content in automobiles, and technological advances in ultrasonic metal welding equipment. However, operational challenges in ultrasonic metal welding, operational challenges in ultrasonic metal welding, and competitive pricing strategy adopted by low-cost Asian manufacturers may hamper the growth of the ultrasonic metal welding equipment industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833509/?utm_source=PRN

Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market: Overview

Technological advances in ultrasonic metal welding equipment

Several industries including medical, aerospace, electronics, consumer, and automotive extensively use ultrasonic metal welding equipment for various processes. This is encouraging vendors operating in the market to continually innovate products to gain a competitive edge over their competitors by differentiating their products. Improving the efficacy of welding equipment enhances the production efficacy of the ultrasonic metal welding process of end-users. Therefore, the technological advances in ultrasonic metal welding equipment will lead to the expansion of the global ultrasonic metal welding equipment market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Parameterization of the ultrasonic metal welding

The users of ultrasonic metal welding equipment need to follow a robust set of welding procedures to obtain effective or smooth finished products. Static or clamping force is one of the important parameters of ultrasonic metal welding. To avoid failures or defects in the process, ultrasonic metal welding equipment is developed with the capacity to document and generate the characteristics of the welding process to enable parameter optimization. Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik has already launched a new ultrasonic metal welding equipment, which generates a graphical representation of all relevant welding process with high-resolution. Such developments will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global ultrasonic metal welding equipment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading ultrasonic metal welding equipment manufacturers, that include Emerson Electric Co., Forward Sonic Tech Co. Ltd., Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Kormax System Inc., Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Schunk GmbH, Sonics & Materials Inc., Sonobond Ultrasonics Inc., TECH-SONIC Inc., and Telsonic AG.

Also, the ultrasonic metal welding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833509/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

