NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (On-premise, Cloud-based/Hosted), By Application (Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445441



The global unified communications market size is expected to reach USD 143.49 billion by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Expansion of organizations in international markets and growing need for real-time and efficient communication systems is expected to augment industry growth over the next few years.



Global institutional and government initiatives supporting the introduction of unified communication deployment across various industry sectors is expected to positively impact market growth.Technological advancements and surging adoption of cloud computing technologies are expected to drive demand for hosted UC solutions.



Cloud-based systems are easier to maintain and provide fast and seamless communication capabilities at minimal capital expenditure. Characterized by an OPEX model and featuring quick implementation, flexibility, and automated upgrades, it is also particularly well suited for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Increased deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants such as Cortana, Siri, and Alexa to predict consumer behavior and guide customer service to solve a problem is also projected to benefit the market.Such virtual assistants are expected to witness greater deployment of bots as an authentic alternative to human interaction for customer service.



Additionally, merging of traditional telecom and IT functions along with emergence of convergence has enabled several businesses to become familiar with UC and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) concepts.



Furthermore, enterprises are planning to converge their unified communication applications around a single vendor, with most choosing Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc.For instance, Comcast Business has offered integration between its cloud phone service, business voice edge, and Microsoft Office 365, making it possible for Office 365 to receive or initiate calls from Outlook.



This integration has allowed users to make phone calls while responding to an email.



Moreover, emergence of Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) technology has enabled users to join web conferences or make calls without needing to download any plug-ins or additional software.WebRTC intends to offer economical real-time communication options with less of human resource investment.



WebRTC surpasses web conferencing and VoIP by offering click-to-call capabilities as witnessed on Amazon's Mayday button, which enables visitors to make free video or voice calls directly to a business through the Internet browser.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• On-premise UC solutions dominated the industry with a share of over 55.0% in 2016. Growth can be attributed to ease of customization and control they offer

• The enterprise application dominated the industry in 2016 accounting for a share of over 50.0%. Increased adoption of UC across various industry verticals contributes to segment growth

• The Asia Pacific region captured a share of more than 24.0% in 2016. Increasing modernization and industrialization in the region, with significant contribution from China and India, has led to a surge in adoption of UC solutions

• Key players in the industry include Cisco Systems Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; IBM Corporation; Verizon Communications Inc.; and Polycom Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445441



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-unified-communications-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-143-49-billion-by-2024--300673187.html