The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Payload and Subsystems Market: About this market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813490/?utm_source=PRN



This unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market analysis considers sales from cameras and sensors, radar and communications, weaponry, and others . Our analysis also considers the sales of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the cameras and sensors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as miniaturization of imaging technology will play a significant role in the cameras and sensors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market report look at factors such as advances in electronic warfare (EW), miniaturization of integrated sensors, enhanced application profile encouraging procurement, and innovative product offering. However, SWaP-C constraints, vulnerability to cybersecurity threats, and dissimilar laws and regulations may hamper the growth of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems industry over the forecast period.



Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Payload and Subsystems Market: Overview

Enhanced application profile encouraging procurement

The enhanced capabilities of UAVs have led to their proliferation into the defense sector. The adoption of UAVs is enhancing the business value through the simplification of processes such as asset monitoring in widespread construction. Apart from the extensive applications of drones in the defense sector, they are increasingly being deployed for several commercial purposes such as aerial photography and video recording, survey, and documentation of wildlife. The emergence of miniature drones has further led to the integration of the powerful optic capabilities that are useful for critical wildlife protection in terms of curbing poaching. This will lead to the expansion of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

Use of artificial intelligence in autonomous UAVs

AI powers the new generation drones. Aerial AI has the capabilities to capture a large amount of data on a real-time basis. For example, automated UAVs can scan blades on wind turbines, detect defects on onboard AI models, and provide recommendations for maintenance. Such systems require advanced payload and a power source to operate efficiently for an extended period. Thus emergence of AI-enabled drones is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and in line with thisTherefore, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems manufacturers, that include AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., United Technologies Corp.

Also, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload and subsystems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813490/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

