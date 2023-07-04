The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $5,822.81 Million by 2032

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component, By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unmanned traffic management market size is expected to reach USD 5,822.81 million by 2032.



The sector has grown due to an increase in the number of cars on the road and a rise in the need for real-time traffic information from drivers and passengers. Moreover, inadequate infrastructure and expanding government efforts to control traffic effectively continue to be significant development drivers.



The market is expected to increase significantly for the rest of 2022 despite the pandemic epidemic. Although while a complete reduction in demand is unlikely, it is anticipated that project delays and adjustments in some product categories will be necessary. Due to improved traffic effectiveness, the market for traffic management systems grows during the projection period. As a result, it is anticipated that the established companies in the ITMS market would have profitable growth opportunities throughout the post-pandemic phase.



Nations all over the world are attempting to modify their infrastructure for traffic management to reduce traffic congestion. Moreover, telematics service usage in vehicles has a significant impact on safety and security. These services improve road safety, reduce fuel consumption, improve driving habits, and provide cost savings. Using radio frequency identification, telematics tracking systems in automobiles enable remote access to and activation of vehicles (RFID). These factors are anticipated to lead to an expansion of the market for traffic management systems.



Although COVID-19 is expected to be in force for a lot of years, it is unclear how it will affect the unmanned traffic management industry. The COVID-19 breakout compelled governments all over the world to implement stringent lockdown measures and impose a prohibition on the import and export of raw materials for the bulk of 2020 and a few months of 2021.



Unmanned Traffic Management Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing integration of sensors and telematics in unmanned aerial system.

North America has largest revenue share in 2022. The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) is heavily funding the development, deployment, and adoption of traffic management systems across the country. The region's numerous government efforts that place a large emphasis on improving transportation infrastructure are driving the installation of Traffic Management systems.

has largest revenue share in 2022. The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) is heavily funding the development, deployment, and adoption of traffic management systems across the country. The region's numerous government efforts that place a large emphasis on improving transportation infrastructure are driving the installation of Traffic Management systems. Some of the top manufacturers of traffic management systems include Cubic Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group (Atkins), Thales Group, International Business Machines Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Kapsch TrafficCom, and TomTom International BV.

Scope includes:

Unmanned Traffic Management, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Solution

Software

Hardware

Services

Unmanned Traffic Management, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Persistent

Non persistent

Unmanned Traffic Management, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Aviation

Homeland Security

Agriculture

Logistics & transportation

Others

Unmanned Traffic Management, End Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Commercial

Government and Law

Unmanned Traffic Management, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing need for speedy, lightweight deliveries and the usage of drones in logistics

Rising government attempts for efficient traffic management

Restraints and Challenges

High cost

Companies Mentioned

Cubic Corporation

SNC-Lavalin Group (Atkins)

Thales Group

International Business Machines Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Kapsch TrafficCom

TomTom International BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwc7cx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets