The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is forecast to grow by $5,280.25 mnduring 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.5%during the forecast period

The analyst has been monitoring the urban air mobility market and is forecast to grow by $5,280.25 mnduring 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.5%during the forecast period. Our report on the urban air mobility market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of eVTOL aircraft in military applications, need for efficient logistics and last-mile delivery modes, and growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft.

The urban air mobility market is segmented as below:

By Type

Autonomous

Piloted

By Application

Delivery

Passenger mobility

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the urban air mobility market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulances and growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the urban air mobility market covers the following areas:

Urban air mobility market sizing

Urban air mobility market forecast

Urban air mobility market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urban air mobility market vendors that include Airbus SE, Archer Aviation Inc., Bartini Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Embraer SA, Geely Auto Group, Honeywell International Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moller International, Moog Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, Workhorse Group Inc., and Textron Inc. Also, the urban air mobility market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

