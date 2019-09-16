The global uterine manipulators market at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Uterine Manipulators Market: About this market

This uterine manipulators market analysis considers sales from uterine manipulators/injectors, mangeshikar manipulators, clermont-ferrand uterine manipulators, vectec uterine manipulators, and other types. Our analysis also considers the sales of uterine manipulators in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the uterine manipulators/injectors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as its capability of performing two functions (manipulating and injection) in a single device will play a significant role in the uterine manipulators/injectors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global uterine manipulators market report looks at factors such as high incidence of gynecological diseases leading to the rise in the number of hysterectomies, benefits of uterine manipulators, and rise in female geriatric population with high risk of POP. However, complications associated with uterine manipulators, shortage of qualified medical professionals to perform hysterectomies, and stringent regulatory framework may hamper the growth of the uterine manipulators' industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815162/?utm_source=PRN



Global Uterine Manipulators Market: Overview

Benefits of uterine manipulators

Uterine manipulators are surgical instruments which are used to facilitate gynecological laparoscopic procedures. Uterine manipulators have achieved a high level of acceptance among physicians and surgeons because of their ease of handling, durability, and reusability. While using a uterine manipulator, the uterus can be moved in every direction, and the long, elliptical tip of the manipulator helps in easing the vaginal and paravaginal tissues intra-abdominally. Moreover, it aids to increase the distance between the ureter and the cervix, allowing the surgeons to perform a safe dissection around the cervix. These benefits will lead to the expansion of the global uterine manipulators market at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.

Improving healthcare systems in emerging economies

Rapid urbanization coupled with changing lifestyles is increasing the prevalence of diseases, including gynecological diseases in emerging economies. This has increased the use of healthcare products and services because of its easy availability of private medical insurance. Moreover, the demand for better and cost-effective healthcare is increasing due to the expanding middle-tier population. Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global uterine manipulators market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading uterine manipulators manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clinical Innovations LLC, CONMED Corp., Cook Group Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, MedGyn Products Inc., Purple Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, The Cooper Co. Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc.

Also, the uterine manipulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815162/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

