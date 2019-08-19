NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in utility pole market to 2024 by application type (transmission and distribution), material (steel, concrete, wood, and composite), size (below 40 feet, 40 to 70 feet, and above 70 feet), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World





The future of the global utility pole market looks promising with opportunities in the electric transmission and distribution sector. The global utility pole market is expected to reach an estimated $52.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging networks.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include wider use of transmission monopoles and increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution.



Utility Pole market by application



Utility Pole market



Utility Pole manufacturers



The study includes the utility pole market size and forecast for the global utility pole market through 2024, segmented by application, material, size, type, and region, as follows:



Utility Pole Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Transmission Distribution



Utility Pole Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Steel Concrete Wood Composite



Utility Pole Market by Size [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Below 40 ft. 40-70 ft. Above 70 ft.



Utility Pole Market by Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

New Replacement



Utility Pole Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Spain Italy APAC China India ROW Brazil

Some of the utility poles companies profiled in this report include Valmont Industries, KEC International, Qingdao, Skipper, Stella Jones, Europoles, Elsewedy Electric, and Nippon Concrete Industries Co Ltd. And others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that steel will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to its high durability and low maintenance. The analyst predicts that composite poles are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because they offer rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, easy installation, and superior strength-to-weight ratio.



Within the global utility pole market, distribution will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing electrification of remote areas in developing economies.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing investments in the power sector and improvement in the transmission and distribution networks in developing nations, particularly as China and India.



Some of the features of "Utility Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global utility pole market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global utility pole market size by application, material, size, and type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global utility pole market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of utility pole in the global utility pole market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of utility pole in the global utility pole market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global utility pole market by application type (transmission and distribution), material (steel, concrete, wood, and composite), size (below 40 feet, 40 to 70 feet, and above 70 feet), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this utility pole market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this utility pole market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this utility pole market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the utility pole market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the utility pole market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this utility pole market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this utility pole market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this utility pole market?



