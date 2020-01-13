NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), by component (UV Lamp, Controller Unit, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber and Others), by application (Water Treatment (Municipal, Residential and Commercial), Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment (Healthcare Facilities, Residential & Commercial and Bio Terror Agents), Food & Beverage Disinfection and Surface Disinfection), and by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing & Indirect Marketing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2026. Ultraviolet disinfection means killing or rendering harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. These microorganisms can range from bacteria and viruses to algae and protozoa. UV disinfection is used in air and water purification, sewage treatment, protection of food and beverages, and many other disinfection and sterilization applications. A major advantage of UV disinfection equipment is that it is capable of disinfecting water faster than chlorine without cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals. UV disinfection equipment are also extremely cost efficient.



Awareness among consumers and governments about health hazards of conventional chemical based disinfectants is the key driver for the market. In addition, time taken by UV disinfection equipment for a water tank is 10 seconds compared to chlorine-based disinfectant which takes 20 seconds for complete treatment of a water tank. Moreover, fast action, easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating cost are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This equipment are also preferable due to their environmentally friendly functioning. Rise in growth of healthcare and chemical industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market.



However, factors such as low cost of conventional disinfectants compared to UV lights are expected to hinder the growth of this market. Increase in demand for UV disinfection equipment from healthcare and chemical industries in air treatment application are expected to offer growth opportunities in future.



This market is segmented into end use industry, application, component, marketing channel, and region. Depending on end-use industry, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. As per application, it is segregated into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. Based on component, it classified into UV lamp, quartz sleeve, controller unit, reactor chamber, and others. Depending on marketing channel, it is divided into direct marketing and indirect marketing. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The major key players operating in the UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation. Other players operating in this market include UV-Technik, Ceasa, Lit Company, Alfaa UV, and Hitech Ultraviolet.



