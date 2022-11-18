The Global UV Lamp Market is expected to grow by $2.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.05% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



The analyst has been monitoring the UV lamp market and it is poised to grow by $2.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the UV lamp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of ownership of UV LEDs, growing development toward increasing production of UV LEDs, and growing concern toward improving indoor air quality.

The UV lamp market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The UV lamp market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ UV curing

â€¢ Water and air purification

â€¢ Tanning

â€¢ Analytical instruments

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift from mercury-based UV lamps to UV LEDs as one of the prime reasons driving the UV lamp market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of UV LEDs in consumer electronics and the development of gan-on-si LEDs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UV lamp market covers the following areas:

â€¢ UV lamp market sizing

â€¢ UV lamp market forecast

â€¢ UV lamp market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UV lamp market vendors that include AlphaCure Ltd., American Air and Water Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Dr. Honle AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, and Co. Kg, Koninklijke Philips NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Severn Trent PLC, Ushio Inc., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Xylem Inc., and Zchem Specialities Pvt Ltd. Also, the UV lamps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



