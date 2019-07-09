NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UV nail gels are artificial extensions that are worn on fingertips as an alternative to acrylic nail polish. This UV nail gel market analysis considers sales from distribution channels, including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of UV nail gel in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of offline stores on a large scale will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global UV nail gel market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of nail art decoration fashion, increased presence of nail salons, and availability of different types of UV nail gels. However, risks associated with exposure of hands to UV light and use of acetone for gel removal, high adoption of acrylic nail polish and gels, and availability of counterfeit brands may hamper the growth of the UV nail gel industry over the forecast period.







Global UV Nail Gel Market: Overview



Availability of different types of UV nail gels



Different types of UV nail gels such as hard UV nail gels and soft UV nail gels are available in the market. Soft UV gels are mostly preferred by residential customers, while hard UV nail gels are preferred by fashion-conscious customers. The growing demand for these nail gels among both the type of customers will lead to the expansion of the global UV nail gel market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Increased focus on UV nail gels made from bio-based materials



Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching UV nail gels made from organic or bio-based materials due to the growing demand for sustainable UV nail gels products. These nail gels offer better glossiness in comparison to petrochemical-based UV nail gels. The awareness about the benefits of organic UV nail gels is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global UV nail gel market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UV nail gel manufacturers, that include Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Keystone Industries, ORLY International Inc., and Revlon Consumer Products Corp.



Also, the UV nail gel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



