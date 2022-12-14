The Global Vacation Rental Market is expected to grow by $84.41 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the vacation rental market and it is poised to grow by $84.41 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the vacation rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental properties, technological advances, and strategic partnerships.



The vacation rental market is segmented as below:

By Management

â€¢ Managed by owners

â€¢ Professionally managed



By Mode Of Booking

â€¢ Offline

â€¢ Online



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies instant bookings as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of online booking and the adoption of effective promotional strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vacation rental market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Vacation rental market sizing

â€¢ Vacation rental market forecast

â€¢ Vacation rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacation rental market vendors that include 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Accor SA, Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Bennington Properties LLC, Bluefish Vacation Rentals, BoutiqueHomes, Clickstay Ltd., Elite Destination Homes, Elite LLC, Expedia Group Inc., Holidu GmbH, Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., Places4stay SL, TripAdvisor LLC, World Travel Holdings, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Also, the vacation rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



