The Global Vascular Stents Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.90% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The vascular stents market is anticipated to grow due to the growing prevalence of various vascular diseases such as carotid artery diseases, atherosclerosis, and others. In addition, rising preferences for minimally invasive surgeries are also expected to bolster the vascular stents market in the forthcoming years.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Vascular Stents Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, vascular stents market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key vascular stents companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Stents Market

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global vascular stents market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global vascular stents market during the forecast period. The leading vascular stents companies include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH , and several others are currently working in the vascular stents market.

, and several others are currently working in the vascular stents market. In May 2022 , Medtronic received the FDA approval for the latest generation drug-eluting coronary stent system, Onyx Frontier™

received the FDA approval for the latest generation drug-eluting coronary stent system, Onyx Frontier™ In June 2021 , Abbott received FDA clearance for its XIENCE drug-eluting family of stents for one-month (as short as 28 days) DAPT labeling for high bleeding risk (HBR) patients in the US.

received FDA clearance for its XIENCE drug-eluting family of stents for one-month (as short as 28 days) DAPT labeling for high bleeding risk (HBR) patients in the US. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the vascular stents market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to vascular stents, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Vascular Stents Market Report

Vascular Stents

Vascular stents are small tubular scaffolds generally used in the treatment of arterial stenosis to prevent acute vessel closure and late restenosis in a variety of vessels such as coronary arteries. The procedure in which these stents are used is known as vascular stenting. These stents are indicated to widen arteries clogged with deposits. There are various types of vascular stents available. The simplest and conventional stents are bare metal stents arranged into an expandable mesh, whereas there are advanced vascular stents that slowly elute drugs and some with the capability of slowly dissolving in the strengthening of blood vessels.

Vascular Stents Market Insights

Geographically, the global vascular stents market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its vascular stents market position during the study period. This is owing to the rising obesity levels, rising hypertension among the population, an increase in alcohol consumption, and smoking, which often lead to various cardiovascular disorders such as coronary heart and peripheral vascular disorders, which require vascular stenting as a treatment.

In addition, the presence of key market players and their strategic business activities such as collaboration, approval, and launch of the product, among others, are likely to bolster the regional vascular stents market in the upcoming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the vascular stents market, get a snapshot of the Vascular Stents Market Analysis

Vascular Stents Market Dynamics

The global vascular stents market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to an increase in the number of angioplasties performed across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating burden of the geriatric population, the rise in technological advancements in the vascular stents product arena, and a steep rise in product approval & launches, among others, are some of the factors responsible for contributing to the growth of the vascular stents market. Moreover, increased patient preferences for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive up demand for vascular stents. This is due to the fact that, as compared to bypass surgery, balloon angioplasty and vascular stent implantation are far less invasive, low-risk, and low-cost procedures.

However, the risk associated with vascular stents and the product's onerous regulatory approval procedure are anticipated to hamper the growth of the vascular stents market.

Moreover, the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak slowed the global vascular stents market during the initial phases. Nationwide lockdown, canceled or denied elective surgeries to prevent the transmission of the infection, and disruptive supply chain due to logistical restrictions across the border are some of the reasons that lead to the sluggish growth of the vascular stents market.

Get a sneak peek at the vascular stents market dynamics @ Vascular Stents Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Vascular Stents Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents (Carotid Stents, Iliac Stents, Femoral Stents, Femoral Stents, Other), Evar Stent Grafts (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents)

Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents (Carotid Stents, Iliac Stents, Femoral Stents, Femoral Stents, Other), Evar Stent Grafts (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents) Market Segmentation By Type: Bare-Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents

Bare-Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents Market Segmentation By Material: Metal And Polymer

Metal And Polymer Market Segmentation By Mode of Delivery: Balloon-Expandable Stents and Self Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents and Self Expandable Stents Market Segmentation By End-User : Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Key Vascular Stents Companies: Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, among others

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The vascular stents market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% to reach about USD 21.01 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the vascular stents market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Vascular Stents Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Vascular Stents Market 7 Vascular Stents Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Vascular Stents Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the vascular stents market will be growing by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Vascular Stents Market Analysis

Related Reports

Vascular Grafts Pipeline

Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, along with the vascular grafts companies, including RegenaGraft, Humacyte Inc, Innovia LLC, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, among others.

Vascular Access Devices Market

Vascular Access Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key vascular access devices companies, including Cook Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, among others.

Coronary Stents Market

Coronary Stents Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key coronary stents companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, among others.

Drug-Eluting Stents Market

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug-eluting stents companies including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Atherosclerosis Pipeline

Atherosclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights into the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, along with the atherosclerosis companies including Regeneron, Sanofi, Immunitor, Novartis, MedImmune, among others.

Atherectomy Devices Market

Atherectomy Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key atherectomy devices companies including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Pars Plantis Market | Liver Angiosarcoma Market | Degenerative Disc Disease Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Paraganglioma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tenosynovitis Market | Systemic Mastocytosis Market | Supraventricular Tachycardia Market | Small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Infection Market | Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market | Retinal Vein Occlusion Market | Recurrent Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Preeclampsia Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Disease Drugs

Heart Failure Market

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP