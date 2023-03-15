The Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Market is forecast to grow by $187.53 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the video-on-demand (VOD) market and is forecast to grow by $187.53 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the video-on-demand (VOD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604005/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing preference for cloud streaming services, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, and mobile advertisements increasing revenue of AVOD platforms.

The video-on-demand (VOD) market is segmented as below:

By Platform

Smartphone and laptops

Smart TV

By Type

Subscription video-on-demand

Advertising video-on-demand

Transaction video-on-demand

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of AI by OTT service providers and increasing penetration of smart TVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the video-on-demand (VOD) market covers the following areas:

Video-on-demand (VOD) market sizing

Video-on-demand (VOD) market forecast

Video-on-demand (VOD) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KWIKmotion, Limelight Networks Inc., Muvi LLC, Roku Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Liquid Media Group, Lumen Technologies Inc., Netflix Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the video-on-demand (VOD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604005/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker