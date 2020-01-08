NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Video Streaming Software Market: About this market



This video streaming software market analysis considers sales from video-on-demand and live streaming types. Our study also finds the sales of video streaming software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the video-on-demand segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as various subscription options and premium content will play a significant role in the video-on-demand segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global video streaming software market report looks at factors such as the availability of improved digital infrastructure, increasing online video consumption, and rising number of smart connected devices. However, growing privacy and security concerns, the availability of open-source applications, and bandwidth issues may hamper the growth of the video streaming software industry over the forecast period.



Global Video Streaming Software Market: Overview

Availability of improved digital infrastructure

Digital infrastructure is foundational services necessary to sustain the information technology capabilities of a region; nation, city, or an organization. In a hypercompetitive market, leveraging technology effectively is crucial to ensure an organization's ability to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. The availability of cloud computing, which is among the most significant business transformations since the launch of the worldwide web and the adoption of email, has propelled the demand for video streaming software services. With the introduction of 4G and 5G technologies in the telecom industry, end-users can now access high-speed Internet. This availability of improved digital infrastructure will lead to the expansion of the global video streaming software market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies

AI and ML technologies are finally being implemented in real-world industry applications. Large-scale market applications of these technologies will require intense testing, as they will be central to the digital transformation initiatives of most firms.ML, AI, and DL are being implemented to form chatbots and digital CRM agents, as well as provide VR-powered shop floor demos. The penetration of these technologies in the global video streaming software market is increasing and is halting the copyright infringement of codes and streaming content. Players operating in the global video streaming software market are expected to leverage AI to identify more efficient ways to encode, distribute, and organize data and thereby streamline the digital landscape. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global video streaming software market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video streaming software manufacturers, that include Brightcove Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mirillis Ltd., NCH Software Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panopto Inc., SplitmediaLabs Ltd., Telestream LLC, and Wowza Media Systems LLC.

Also, the video streaming software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



