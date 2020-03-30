The Global Video Surveillance Market is expected to grow by USD 35.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global video surveillance market and it is poised to grow by USD 35.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global video surveillance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by development of innovative solutions. In addition, suitability of video surveillance for smart cities (d) is anticipated to boost the growth of the global video surveillance market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global video surveillance market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



End-Users:

• Public

• Commercial

• Residential



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global video surveillance market growth

This study identifies suitability of video surveillance for smart cities (d) as the prime reasons driving the global video surveillance market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global video surveillance market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global video surveillance market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



