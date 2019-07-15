NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Video Surveillance Market size is expected to reach $89.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Video surveillance systems capable of capturing images and videos which can be compressed, stored, or sent over communication networks. A video surveillance system can be used in nearly every environment. Security and surveillance are required for all organizations worldwide. Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations alike are all expected and required to have a certain level of security and monitoring measures. Consequently, there has been a drastic increase in the demand for security applications like video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, corporate houses, transportation infrastructure, educational institutes, buildings, public places, and others, which is expected to drive the video surveillance market growth globally.



Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Analog Surveillance, IP Surveillance and Hybrid Surveillance. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Hardware is further segmented into Camera, Monitor, Storage and Accessories. Software segment is further subdivided into Video Analytics and Video Management Software.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Military & Defense, Infrastructural, Residential and Others. The market for the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increasing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitality centers, and warehouses. Retail stores are likely to be the fastest-growing applications within the video surveillance market. Retail shops have a higher vulnerability of being more prone to security risks, such as theft, accidental loss, vandalism, product diversion, and inventory loss, compared to other business properties.



The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Canon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Infinova Corporation, Burgess Computer Decisions, Inc., Nice Ltd., Transom Capital Group, LLC, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By System Type



• Analog Surveillance



• IP Surveillance



• Hybrid Surveillance



By Component



• Hardware



o Camera



o Monitor



o Storage



o Accessories



• Software



o Video Analytics



o Video Management Software



• Services



By End User



• Commercial



• Military & Defense



• Infrastructural



• Residential



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Canon, Inc.



• Panasonic Corporation



• Motorola Solutions Inc.



• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.



• FLIR Systems, Inc.



• Infinova Corporation



• Burgess Computer Decisions, Inc.



• Nice Ltd.



• Transom Capital Group, LLC



• Robert Bosch GmbH



