Global Viral Vectors Market: About this market

This viral vectors market analysis considers sales from both gene therapy and vaccines applications. Our study also finds the sales of viral vectors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the gene therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy purification into high titers to mediate targeted gene delivery and its prolonged gene expression with nominal side effects will play a significant role in the gene therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global viral vectors market report looks at factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use of viral vectors to develop gene therapies and vaccines, and growing funding on and investments in gene therapies and vaccines. However, challenges associated with production and manufacturing of viral vectors, presence of stringent regulatory policies, and risks associated with viral vectors may hamper the growth of the viral vectors industry over the forecast period.



Global Viral Vectors Market: Overview

Rising prevalence of chronic disease

The development of therapies using viral vectors is in high demand due to the growing incidence of various life-threatening diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, HIV, cancer, and hemophilia A. Researchers are using viral vectors to develop curative therapies for cancer diseases such as bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, lung and bronchus cancer, and other types of cancers. This is because viral vectors are a promising tool for the development of vaccines and gene therapy. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic disease will lead to the expansion of the global viral vectors market at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Emergence of novel technologies to manufacture viral vectors

The use of viral gene transfer vectors has increased owing to the approval of therapies, the initiation of late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of genetic disorders and multiple forms of cancer, and the need for the prevention of infectious diseases through vaccination. With an increased interest in and the widespread adoption of viral vectors by biopharmaceutical industries, there is a need to engineer safe and efficacious vectors and develop robust, scalable, and cost-effective production platforms for industrialization. Furthermore, adeno-associated virus vectors are among most commonly applied virus vectors for in vivo gene therapy as they can transduce non-dividing and dividing cells resulting in long-term and robust transgene expression. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global viral vectors market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading viral vectors manufacturers, that include Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc., Batavia Biosciences BV, Cobra Biologics Ltd., Creative Biogene, FinVector Oy, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, Oxford Biomedica Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the viral vectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



