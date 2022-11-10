The Global Virtual Cards Market is expected to grow by $420.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Virtual Cards Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the virtual cards market and it is poised to grow by $420.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the virtual cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on high customer satisfaction, high adoption of contactless payment solutions, and increased use of m-commerce.

The virtual cards market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The virtual cards market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ B2B virtual cards

â€¢ B2C remote payment virtual cards

â€¢ B2C POS virtual cards



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of NFC-based payment technology as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual cards market growth during the next few years. Also, the high adoption of cloud computing and integration of virtual cards with blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual cards market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Virtual cards market sizing

â€¢ Virtual cards market forecast

â€¢ Virtual cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual cards market vendors that include Adyen NV, American Express Co., Bento Technologies Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., BTRS Holdings Inc., Caxton FX Ltd, Citigroup Inc., Edenred SE, Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Marqeta Inc., Mastercard Inc., Stripe Inc., Travelex Group Ltd., Visa Inc., Walmart Inc., Western Union Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., and Wise Payments Ltd. Also, the virtual cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



