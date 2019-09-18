NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Vision Processing Unit Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Vision Processing Unit is a dedicated hardware camera-assisted unit which performs functions for real-time processing. They have usually been assigned to CPU or GPU before, but for the same task, the VPU uses only one tenth of the power. The unit provides the opportunity for brands to be able to customize camera functionality and drive distinction of their products. The unit can also be used for advanced multi-application or multi-function tasks in isolation or as part of a team with the CPU / GPU; a genuinely heterogeneous computing environment on the same memory subsystem.

Throughout the forecast period, smartphones are expected to have a significant share of Vision Processing Unit Market. Fast processors, superior quality of camera, connectivity, and applications create smartphones the most effective consumer electronic products for implementation. In contrast to today's phones, future smartphones will utilize innovations such as 5G connectivity, AI capacities, machine-learning chips, and higher processing capacity. VPUs using dedicated AI chipsets enhance user experience by adding the capacity of AI computing to the devices. The increasing demand for premium smartphones is likely to boost the adoption of dedicated AI chips due to advanced features such as higher security, low latency, faster computing and less dependence on connectivity.



Based on Fabrication Process, the market is segmented into >16–28 NM Node and Equals to16 NM Node. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphones, ADAS, Drones, Cameras and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance and Others. In this segment, the consumer electronics sub-segment was the largest revenue generating segment. This trend can be attributed to the growing application of VPUs in electronic devices like smartphones, drones, and digital cameras, where low power consumption is a major concern. In addition, the automotive sector is anticipated to see a positive growth rate due to the large-scale implementation of infotainment electronics in automobiles, driver assistance systems, and extensive advances in autonomous vehicles.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., MediaTek, Inc., Inuitive Ltd., Synopsys, Inc., Verisilicon Holdings Co., Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Google, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Intel Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Vision Processing Unit Market.



