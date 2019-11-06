NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Warehouse Order Picking Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of RFID and Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) has enhanced the procedures of order fulfillment in regards to technology developments. Due to the increasing proliferation of Bluetooth technologies and RFID sensors across the logistics market, AIDC technology is anticipated to become more widespread in the market. AIDC offers real-time insights into the location of the shipment, explanation of delayed delivery, and estimated delivery time.

Warehouse and distribution centers are fundamental precepts of worldwide commodity storage and maintenance. With the rapid economic globalization, logistics and transportation centers are getting prominent from where cross-border enterprises supply goods. In such circumstances, warehouse and distribution centers depict the crystallization of globalized capitalist production processes. This implies that their ability to meet the different requirements of customers and work with different suppliers along different distribution channels encourages end-use organizations to adopt technologies. These end-use industries can improve their supply chain management processes. As a consequence, over the forecast period, the order lifting systems are estimated to gain momentum.



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Barcode scanning/ RFID picking, Paper-based and Others. The barcode scanning/RFID based solutions segment recorded a significant market share. Barcode scanners have existed for a long period in the field of application tracking. Despite this, the machinery the concept of this machinery hasn't outdated. In particular, the new barcode scanners have advanced features supporting automation across the supply chain. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Hosted. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, E-commerce, Healthcare, Pharma & Cosmetics, Construction and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sanderson Group Plc., Barcodes, Inc., Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Advanced Logistics Corporation), Keymas Limited, Knapp AG, MWPVL International, Inc., QC Software LLC, SalesWarp, Inc., AB&R, Inc. (American Barcode & RFID, Inc.) and Finale Inventory, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Warehouse Order Picking Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



May-2019: Bastian Solutions came into partnership with Quuppa in order to deliver real-time assets locations and increased supply chain visibility to the distribution and manufacturing centers around the world.



May-2019: Knapp partnered with Kratzer Automation for the expansion of its portfolio which encompasses the entire supply chain.



May-2019: Knapp collaborated with Digi-Key Electronics under which both the companies will form a new facility focusing on the development of automated order fulfillment, value-added manufacturing and warehousing contract from Minnesota-based Digi-Key Electronics.



Oct-2017: Bastian Solutions signed partnership agreement with Optricity in order to deliver advanced warehouse optimization services.



Jul-2017: SalesWarp came into partnership with Zoey for developing a service which combines its advanced order, fulfillment, and operations management platform with Zoey's e-commerce services.



Dec-2016: SalesWarp collaborated with Tent & Table in which Tent & Table has deployed the advanced order management systems of SalesWarp in order to provide advanced automation, real-time response, and system-wide data visibility.



Dec-2016: SalesWarp teamed up with Natori under which Natori has deployed SalesWarp advanced order management system in order to help the company in enhancement of its new e-commerce shopping cart.



Acquisition and mergers:



Oct-2019: Barcodes, Inc. acquired Emkat in order to deliver innovative solutions for barcode devices and mobile computing.



May-2019: Sanderson took over Gould Hall Computer Services Limited in order to enhance its capabilities in logistics.



Product Launches:



Oct-2019: Barcodes, Inc. launched XT200 rugged touch computer in order to provide businesses the ability to streamline its operations and accelerate the customer experience from warehousing to field service to retail.



Sep-2019: Knapp released Pick-it-Easy Evo platform which provides ergonomic and error free picking for enabling the warehouse staff to work smartly.



Apr-2019: Bastian Solutions introduced Shuttle system, a robotic material handler with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for the expansion of its warehouse order picking solutions.



May-2017: SalesWarp launched 3.0.8, cloud-based software for providing the back-end technical support to its retailers through its advanced features such as e-commerce platform integrations, expanded product catalog functionality, additional marketplace coverage, and enhanced fraud prevention.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Solution



• Barcode scanning/ RFID picking



• Paper-based



• Others



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Hosted



By Vertical



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Transportation & Logistics



• E-commerce



• Healthcare, Pharma & Cosmetics



• Construction



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sanderson Group Plc.



• Barcodes, Inc.



• Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Advanced Logistics Corporation)



• Keymas Limited



• Knapp AG



• MWPVL International, Inc.



• QC Software LLC



• SalesWarp, Inc.



• AB&R, Inc. (American Barcode & RFID, Inc.)



• Finale Inventory, Inc.



