The Global Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to grow by $4.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.31% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the warehouse robotics market and it is poised to grow by $4.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the warehouse robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for efficiency in distribution channels, increase in automation and industrialization, and adoption of robots by small and medium-sized enterprises.

The warehouse robotics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The warehouse robotics market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ E-commerce

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Electrical and electronics

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) technology in robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the warehouse robotics market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and increase in collaboration of warehouse robotics with e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on warehouse robotics market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Warehouse robotics market sizing

â€¢ Warehouse robotics market forecast

â€¢ Warehouse robotics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehouse robotics market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Magazino GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the warehouse robotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



