The Global Warming Mitigation Project To Announce 2024 Keeling Curve Prize Finalists on April 25th

ASPEN, Colo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Warming Mitigation Project will unveil the finalists for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize on April 25th. The annual prize recognizes projects and programs worldwide that effectively reduce, remove, or replace greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.

The Global Warming Mitigation Project, dedicated to decarbonizing the planet, identifies innovative climate leaders and deploys resources to advance solutions. The finalists will be revealed both online and at an exclusive event co-hosted by Bay Bridge Ventures during San Francisco Climate Week.

This year's finalists represent various high-impact climate initiatives spanning five categories.

"We are thrilled to co-host this exclusive event during San Francisco Climate Week to unveil the finalists for the Keeling Curve Prize," said Joe Blair at Bay Bridge Ventures. "These finalists represent the forefront of innovation and leadership in climate action, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and exploring opportunities for collaboration."

This year's finalists represent various initiatives spanning five categories: Carbon Sinks, Energy, Finance, Social and Cultural Pathways, and Transport and Mobility. Applicants undergo a rigorous screening process conducted by a diverse team of expert climate analysts , with 20 projects selected as finalists annually.

"The Keeling Curve Prize continues to witness a remarkable surge in applications from Africa, underscoring the continent's growing commitment to climate action, said Karthik Mukkavilli, a Keeling Curve Prize Analyst. "Additionally, we've observed a notable shift in the landscape of Indian entrepreneurship, where innovation is not only thriving but also addressing local challenges with remarkable efficacy. Indian innovators are increasingly standing on their own feet, offering solutions that resonate globally and highlight the power of local ingenuity in tackling our shared environmental concerns."

The 10 winners will be announced on July 15th at the Sun Valley Forum , an annual event in Ketchum, Idaho, that convenes leaders, innovators, and change-makers across sectors to create a better future for all. Each of the ten winners will receive a prize of $50,000.

