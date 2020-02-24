The Global Wasabi Market is expected to grow by USD 296.98 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wasabi Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global wasabi market and it is poised to grow by USD 296.98 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global wasabi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about health benefits of wasabi.In addition, growing demand for japanese cuisine is anticipated to boost the growth of the global wasabi market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global wasabi market is segmented as below:



Application:

Food And Beverages

Medical And Nutraceuticals



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global wasabi market growth

This study identifies growing demand for japanese cuisine as the prime reasons driving the global wasabi market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global wasabi market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global wasabi market, including some of the vendors such as Clearspring Ltd., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Marui & Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, Oregon Coast Wasabi and Frog Eyes Wasabi, Real Wasabi LLC, S&B Foods Inc., TexasRealFood Inc., The Wasabi Co. and Wasabi Essentials Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





