Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Biological), By Process, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.65 billion by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period. Growing demand for clean water mainly due to increasing population, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development across the globe have augmented the growth.



Growing industrial sectors including food and beverages, chemicals, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, power, metal and mining, textiles, semiconductors, and oil and gas, results in increase in consumption of clean water which is expected to drive the water and wastewater treatment equipment market.



On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into membrane separation, biological, disinfection, and sludge dewatering. In terms of revenue, membrane separation segment was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.



Based on application, industrial waste segment was valued at USD 21.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.13 billion over the forecast period. The establishment of new production units in emerging markets including Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Iran is expected to play a key role in increasing the industrial application. Growing population and rapid urbanization are expected to augment fresh water consumption and generation of municipal waste. This factor is projected to propel the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment in near future.



In terms of process, tertiary treatment segment is expected to reach USD 16.59 billion by 2025 and witnessing robust CAGR over the period of forecast. Growing adoption of technologies such as reverse osmosis, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and disinfection among others for wastewater treatment, in light of their ability to provide reduction in operating expenditure is likely to supplement demand. Primary treatment segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.29% from 2019 to 2025.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• U.S. water and wastewater treatment equipment market revenue is projected to register a CAGR of 1.28% over the forecast period. Membrane separation technology gaining more importance in the region owing to increasing R&D towards microfiltration and ultrafiltration.

• Russia was valued for USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to have robust growth over the forecast period, owing to implementation of stringent governmental policies and high demand for waste water treatment

• China is anticipated to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2025. In 2018, the country had the major chunk of regional market share. It is the largest population in the world, leading to high demand for energy, fuel, and fresh water; driving the growth

• Some of the major market players include Suez Environment SA; Ecolab Inc.; DowDuPont Inc.; Xylem Inc.; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Pentair Plc.; Veolia Environment SA, and 3M.



