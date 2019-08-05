NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Water Bottles with Filters Market: About this market



Water bottles with filters are primarily used by individuals while traveling, camping, and backpacking. It is also commonly used by military personnel. This water bottles with filters market analysis consider sales through the offline and online distribution channel segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of water bottles with filters in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising sales of products through specialty stores and promotional programs will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global water bottles with filters report have observed market growth factors such as the declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases, increased participation in outdoor activities, and increased adoption of portable water filters during natural disasters. However, strong preference for packaged mineral water, lack of awareness among the rural population, and high skepticism for plastic water bottles with filters may hamper the growth of the water bottles with filters industry over the forecast period.



Global Water Bottles with Filters Market: Overview



Increased adoption of portable water filters during natural disasters



During natural disasters, clean potable water is scarce. Vendors have capitalized on such situations and have been collaborating with various relief organizations to offer portable water purifiers such as water bottles with filters. Therefore, rising natural disasters will increase the sales of water bottles with filters. Therefore, the global water bottles with filters market will record a substantial growth at about 15% CAGR during the forecast period.



Introduction of self-cleaning water bottles



Vendors have started offering water bottles with water purification systems, such as UV_C LED. The demand for these water bottles is rising among users who are on the move. This is because these bottles eliminate the need for fresh water for cleaning, making them convenient to use. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global water bottles with filters market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water bottles with filters manufacturers, which include Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Group, Sawyer Products Inc., The Clorox Co., and Vestergaard Frandsen SA.



Also, the water bottles with filters market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



