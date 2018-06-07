LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stringent environment and water resources protection laws and declining freshwater resources are key factors fueling the growth of the water clarifiers market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436767



The global water clarifiers market is estimated to be USD 5.39 billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. Stringent water resource protection and management regulations in developed countries, declining freshwater resources in APAC, and rapid urbanization are key factors that are driving the market for water clarifiers. Moreover, increasing industrialization results in the high requirement of treated water, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for water clarifiers. However, the growing demand for alternative water treatment technologies, such as UV disinfection and RO filtration could lower the consumption of water clarifiers like coagulants and flocculants.



Based on end-use industry, the municipal water treatment segment is estimated to lead the water clarifiers market during the forecast period

The municipal water treatment is the largest end-use industry segment of the water clarifiers market, in terms of both, volume and value.Increased investments in municipal water supply infrastructures in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others, and steps to access safe drinking water supplies and sanitation facilities are expected to propel the demand for flocculants and coagulants.



For instance, China had more than 3,800 wastewater treatment plants in 2014; the municipalities in the country are concentrating on water-saving mechanisms, such as recycling and reusing greywater, and are mandating incorporation of water treatment techniques in residential and public buildings. Major municipal water treatment activities include sewage treatment, desalination process, membrane treatments, and water processing.



Rising demand for water clarifiers in various applications is expected to drive the water clarifiers market in the APAC region

APAC is expected to be the largest market for water clarifiers, in terms of both, volume and value during the forecast period.Implementation of strict environmental regulations for clean drinking water and presence of huge industrial infrastructure in China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand are driving the market growth.



Water clarifiers are largely used in mining, pulp & paper, and textile industries in this region. The demand for water clarifiers is significantly high in the mining and mineral processing industry of China and Australia & New Zealand.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 - 58%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Others - 7%

• By Designation - C level - 38%, Director level - 50%, and Others – 12%

• By Region - Europe - 32%, North America - 25%, South America - 20%, APAC - 13%, and Middle East & Africa - 10%



Key companies profiled in this market research report are SNF Floerger (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (US), Feralco AB (Sweden), Suez S.A. (France), Ixom Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage

This report covers the water clarifiers market, in terms of both, volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2022.The report includes market segmentation based on type (flocculant, coagulant, and pH stabilizers), end-use industry (municipal, pulp & paper, textile, petrochemicals, metals & mining, and other industrials), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America).



The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and Chile. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the water clarifiers market.



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the global water clarifiers market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the water clarifiers market comprehensively and provides closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market, and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. It will help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market, and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



3. It will help stakeholders to understand competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436767



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-water-clarifiers-market-is-estimated-to-be-usd-5-39-billion-in-2017-and-projected-to-reach-usd-7-43-billion-by-2022--at-a-cagr-of-6-6-from-2017-to-2022--300661773.html