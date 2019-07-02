NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Water quality sensors are used for monitoring the quality of water in rivers, lakes, and seas. Our water quality sensor market analysis considers sales of these sensors for various applications including groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, coastal, laboratory, and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of water quality sensor in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the groundwater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of improved technologies in the manufacturing of water quality sensors will play a significant role in the groundwater segment to maintain its market position. , our global water quality sensor market report looks at factors such as the increasing pollution, rising need to monitor water quality in the industrial sector, and the increase in government regulations. However, technical limitations and design complexities, a threat to cybersecurity, and dependence on government funds adversely affecting the adoption rate may hamper the growth of the water quality sensor industry over the forecast period.







Factors such as the increasing water contamination and limited access to safe water have forced industries to reuse and recycle wastewater generated by them. The growing need for recycled and treated water for various industrial applications is encouraging these industrial operators to adopt water quality sensors. The use of these sensors triggers early warning systems by monitoring the changes in water compositions. This will eventually lead to the expansion of the global water quality sensor market at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.



Vendors are coming up with advanced water quality sensors such as graphene-based sensors and small, lightweight water quality sensors to gain a competitive edge. Such advanced sensors facilitate easy monitoring of water quality in remote locations. The manufacturing of these sensors will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global water quality sensor market is fairly fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water quality sensor manufacturers, that include Danaher Corp., Hanna Instruments Inc., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem Inc.



Also, the water quality sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



