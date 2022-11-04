The Global Water Scooter Market is expected to grow by $920.82 Mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Water Scooter Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the water scooter market and it is poised to grow by $920.82 Mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. Our report on the water scooter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of water sporting facilities globally, rise in spending power of population, and increasing popularity of water sports activities.

The water scooter market analysis includes the type, propulsion, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The water scooter market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Above water

• Underwater



By Application

• Commercial

• Military

• Personal



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing participation in water sporting activities and adventures as one of the prime reasons driving the water scooter market growth during the next few years. Also, development of technological advanced water scooters and the growth of water tourism industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water scooter market covers the following areas:

• Water scooter market sizing

• Water scooter market forecast

• Water scooter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water scooter market vendors that include Apollo Sports USA Inc, BRP, Dive Xtras, Divertug, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Logic Dive Gear, SubGravity, Torpedo Inc., TUSA, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the water scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



