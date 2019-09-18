NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Water Softeners Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

A water softener reduces calcium and magnesium by washing the water with resin or zeolite, a perishable material containing sodium ions which are positively charged. The growth of the global softener industry is driven by the increase in water consumption in countries around the world. The presence of alternative treatment technologies is however; prevent the growth of the market.



In view of the growing acceptance of water softeners across residential as well as market sectors for water performance improvement, the giants invested in major research and development activities in the water softener industry. With the continued participation of R&D to advanced water purification and filtration systems of the next generation, major projects are aimed primarily at food, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers, which boost the product demand in order to maintain the highest water quality. To achieve a dominant place in business, 3M, one of the major suppliers to the industry for water softeners, is constantly working to create a new product line.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Salt based and Salt free. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Culligan International Company (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Ltd.), A. O. Smith Corporation, NuvoH2O LLC, US Water Systems, Inc., Ion Exchange India Limited, Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., General Electric (GE), Pentair PLC, and Best Water Technology Group (BWT).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Salt Based



• Salt Free



By End Use



• Residential



• Industrial



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Culligan International Company (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Ltd.)



• A. O. Smith Corporation



• NuvoH2O LLC



• US Water Systems, Inc.



• Ion Exchange India Limited



• Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.



• Kent RO Systems Ltd.



• General Electric (GE)



• Pentair PLC



• Best Water Technology Group (BWT)



