NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825166/?utm_source=PRN



The global water treatment biocides market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness the higher growth rate between 2019 and 2024, in terms of value. The growth is attributed to the growing demand in applications, such as municipal water treatment, cooling towers of mining, power plants and chemical plants, and swimming pools.



Growing demand for municipal water treatment is expected to drive the water treatment biocides market.



The market in the municipal water treatment application is driven mainly by the increasing demand for safe drinking water backed by the growing population and rapid urbanization.In addition, water treatment is necessary in order to overcome water scarcity challenges.



Thus, the growing need for treating and reusing water has increased the use of biocides. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water and to comply with regulatory requirements.



The water treatment biocides market in North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The North American water treatment biocides market is estimated to witness significant growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.This is due to the presence of key players, such as DuPont, Solenis, and Albemarle, among others in the region.



In addition, the growing awareness regarding the scarcity of water is driving the market in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: APAC - 40%, North America – 25%, Europe- 15%, South America – 12%, Middle East & Africa - 8%



The key players profiled in the report include Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis (US), DuPont (US), BWA Water Additives (UK), Innovative Water Care (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), SUEZ (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), Veolia (France), Albemarle Corporation (US), ICL Group (Israel), and LANXESS Group (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for water treatment biocides based on application and region and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and contracts & agreements associated with the water treatment biocides market.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the water treatment biocides market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on water treatment biocides offered by top players in the global water treatment biocides market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and innovation in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for water treatment biocides across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new application areas and recent developments in the global market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825166/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

