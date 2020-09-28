NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing systems market size is estimated at USD 52.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 72.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient materials, along with the increasing demand for waterproofing systems in the construction industry of the emerging countries, is driving the demand for waterproofing systems. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly waterproofing systems have created a growth opportunity for the market. However, the potential health and environmental issues pertaining to certain waterproofing systems are hampering the growth of the market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is creating a challenge for the waterproofing systems market. Growing requirements for water management in emerging economies is also creating opportunities for the waterproofing systems market.







The integral systems type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Integral systems are generally waterproofing admixtures, which are porous materials that absorb water and water-borne contaminants.Integral systems can be faster to apply, cheaper, and more reliable than coating and membrane.



These systems prevent the degradation of concrete structures.They increase the durability of the structure and also reduce maintenance costs.



These are applied to roofs, basements, walls, as well as can be applied to different locations based on climatic conditions and structural requirements.



The building structure application to be the largest market segment for waterproofing systems.



Building structure are areas excluding roofs and walls such as balconies, basements, foundations, retaining walls, storage rooms, belowground constructions, and others.Building structures are often exposed to stresses such as water exposure, water stresses, groundwater chemical exposures, unequal static forces, temperature variations, biological influences, and others.



Waterproofing of these structures provide effective and long term protection from these exposures and ensure efficient protection of building structures.



APAC is projected to be the largest waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.

The waterproofing systems market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The building structures market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased urbanization, industrial growth, and strong economic growth.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry.COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally.



Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 20%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 50%

• By Region - APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the waterproofing systems market, such as Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Soprema (France), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei S.P.A (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Tremco (US), Pidilite Industries (India), and Henkel Polybit (UAE). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the waterproofing systems market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the waterproofing systems market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the waterproofing systems market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the waterproofing systems market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the waterproofing systems market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the waterproofing systems market.



