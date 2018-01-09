The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the first half of the forecast period 2017-2027

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273322
The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the wearable health & fitness devices submarket held 49% of the global wearable medical devices market.
• Global Wearable Medical Devices market forecasts (revenues and shipments) from 2017-2027
This report also breaks down the revenue forecast (revenues and shipments) for the global wearable medical devices market by type of application:
- Wearable Therapeutic Devices
- Monitoring & Diagnostic Wearable Devices
- Wearable Health & Fitness Devices
The revenue forecast (revenues and shipments) for the Wearable Therapeutic Devices market is further segmented into:
- Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices
- Diabetes Management Wearable Devices
- Hearing Aid Wearable Medical Devices
This report provides individual revenue forecasts (revenues and shipments) to 2027 for these regional markets:
- North America
- EU5
- Asia-Pacific
- Others
This report provides the following qualitative analysis:
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- SWOT Analysis
- Recent Innovations
This report discusses these selected leading companies:
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- Jawbone
- Medtronic
- Royal Philips N.V.
- Sotera Wireless
- Omron Corporation
- Vital Connect, Inc.
- Intelesens
- LifeWatch
- Polar Electro
- Withings
