The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the first half of the forecast period 2017-2027

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

The 107-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global wearable medical devices market and includes 48 charts. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

• Global Wearable Medical Devices market forecasts (revenues and shipments) from 2017-2027



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast (revenues and shipments) for the global wearable medical devices market by type of application:

- Wearable Therapeutic Devices

- Monitoring & Diagnostic Wearable Devices

- Wearable Health & Fitness Devices



The revenue forecast (revenues and shipments) for the Wearable Therapeutic Devices market is further segmented into:

- Respiratory Therapy Wearable Devices

- Diabetes Management Wearable Devices

- Hearing Aid Wearable Medical Devices



This report provides individual revenue forecasts (revenues and shipments) to 2027 for these regional markets:

- North America

- EU5

- Asia-Pacific

- Others



This report provides the following qualitative analysis:

- Market Drivers and Restraints

- SWOT Analysis

- Recent Innovations



This report discusses these selected leading companies:

- Fitbit

- Garmin

- Jawbone

- Medtronic

- Royal Philips N.V.

- Sotera Wireless

- Omron Corporation

- Vital Connect, Inc.

- Intelesens

- LifeWatch

- Polar Electro

- Withings





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273322



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-wearable-medical-devices-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-46-in-the-first-half-of-the-forecast-period-2017-2027-300580165.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

