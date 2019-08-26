NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Web Content Management Market 2019-2023: About the market

This web content management market analysis considers sale from retail, media and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end users. Our analysis also considers the web content management market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the retail segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing need for personalized content and a surge in digital marketing investments will play a significant role in the retail segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global web content management market report looks at factors such as an increase in volume and variety of enterprises' web content, increased investment in digital marketing, cloud-based and open-source WCM solutions gaining traction. However, the uncertainties in vendor lock-in and lack of standardization, increasing cyber-attacks on WCM solutions, and content migration may hamper the growth of the web content management market over the forecast period.



Global Web Content Management Market: Overview



Increase in volume and variety of enterprises' web content

The emergence of social media has boosted the amount of web content generated by organizations. Enterprises' across industries are adopting digital business models and using various online platforms to promote their product. This increase in volume and variety of enterprises' web content will lead to the expansion of the global web content management market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

AI-enabled WCM

AI-enabled WCM offers opportunities to increase revenue by providing insights on how to enhance engagement with customers and identify new targets, micro-targeting and content personalization, and user-centric content. This is leading the vendors to explore new ways of incorporating AI into other functions of WCM. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, global web content management market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web content management manufacturers, that include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Episerver Inc., IBM Corp., Sitecore Holding II A/S.

Also, web content management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



