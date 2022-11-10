The Global Wheat Protein Market is expected to grow by $951.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the wheat protein market and it is poised to grow by $951.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. Our report on the wheat protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing vegan population, increasing use in bakeries and confectionery, and the launch of wheat protein-based ready-to-eat food products.

The wheat protein market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The wheat protein market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Wheat gluten

â€¢ Wheat protein isolate

â€¢ Textured wheat protein

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the wheat protein market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for wheat protein in cosmetic products and increasing health consciousness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wheat protein market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Wheat protein market sizing

â€¢ Wheat protein market forecast

â€¢ Wheat protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheat protein market vendors that include A. Costantino and C. Spa, Agridient BV, AMINOLA BV, AminoSib JSC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd., Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., GC Ingredients Inc., Kelisema Srl, Kroner Starke GmbH, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Meelunie BV, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sacchetto Spa, Sudzucker AG, and Tereos Group. Also, the wheat protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



