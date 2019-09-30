The global whey protein ingredients market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: About this market

This whey protein ingredients market analysis considers sales from products such as whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein, and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of whey protein ingredients in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the whey protein concentrate segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of whey protein concentrate in sports supplement will play a significant role in the whey protein concentrate segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global whey protein ingredients market report looks at factors such as the increasing product launches, rising awareness about the health benefits of whey, and wide application of whey protein. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins, a rising number of people with lactose intolerance across the world, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the whey protein ingredients industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816965/?utm_source=PRN

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Overview



Increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey



The emphasis on a balanced and healthy diet and physical exercise is increasing with the growing awareness about the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle. There is an increase in awareness about the health benefits of whey protein among consumers. The consumption of whey protein products has multiple health benefits. It not only aids in weight management but also boost immunity, lowers cancer risks, lowers blood pressure, and promotes muscle growth. This increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein will lead to the expansion of the global whey protein ingredients market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing the use of whey protein in clinical nutrition



Whey protein is rich in nutrient content, including amino acids and several other bioactive constituents. They are becoming a popular ingredient in various clinical applications as they are used in the treatment of malnutrition, obesity, and sarcopenia. They expedite post-illness recovery as well.?Whey protein contains high leucine content, which helps boost muscle synthesis. Such benefits of the consumption of whey protein products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global whey protein ingredients market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading whey protein ingredients manufacturers, that include Agropur Co-operative, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Groupe Lactalis, Hilmar Cheese Co., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., and Valio Ltd.



Also, the whey protein ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816965/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

