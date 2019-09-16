NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global White Cement Market: About this market

This white cement market analysis considers sales from applications such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Our analysis also considers the sales of white cement in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as declining family household size and the growing demand for new residential units will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global white cement market report looks at factors such as growing construction market, increasing demand for white cement for non-residential applications, and rise in urbanization in APAC. However, stringent regulations on the use of raw materials, an increase in overall construction cost, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the white cement industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815186/?utm_source=PRN



Global White Cement Market: Overview

Growing construction market

The global construction industry has been growing significantly over the years. White cement is used in construction activities because of its beneficial properties, including good workability, excellent compressive strength, low shrinkage, and cracking tendencies, reduction of volume due to drying, and high resistance to harsh climatic conditions. The rising number of construction projects across the world will boost the demand of white cement which will lead to the expansion of the global white cement market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for green cement

The growing focus on environmental sustainability is expected to boost the demand for green cement which has lower carbon emissions. Moreover, green cement has low alkali compound content and provides excellent thermal insulation and superior fire resistance. With increasing construction projects, such as nuclear power plants, bridges and pavements, and other infrastructural developments, the demand for green cement will also grow. This demand is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global white cement market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading white cement manufacturers, that include Al-Rashed Cement Co., Cementir Holding SpA, CEMEX SAB de CV, Federal White Cement Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, JK Cement Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., OYAK Cimento AS, SHARGH CEMENT Co., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Also, the white cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815186/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

