NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals may restrict the growth of whole exome sequencing market.

The next-generation sequencing has enabled higher results of the analysis for genotypic and phenotypic relations among the human populations, helping in the development of genetics information for the drug development. In various human diseases are caused or are influenced by the genetic factors which provide important information about the diseases and thus help in the discovery of a novel drug.

As the whole sequencing techniques reduced time and cost for the analyzing genetic, it also offers a reduction of time spent in the trial and error for the drug formulation.The technique offers precise ability to measure the genetic variation among humans and their biological samples.



Pharmaceutical companies influence this technology to fine-tune the germline genome to stabilize which, in return, enable then to buy an insurance policy during the presentation of initial findings to the FDA for the early stage approvals.

The significant reduction in the prices and rising technology is leading to the shift towards emphasizing drug development through whole-exome sequencing. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the whole exome sequencing market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New England Journal of Medicine, among the others.



