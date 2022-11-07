The Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow by $41.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wind Energy Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the wind energy market and it is poised to grow by $41.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. Our report on the wind energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for sustainable energy and increasing focus on energy security, proliferating demand for renewable power sources, and reduced cost of wind energy.



The wind energy market is segmented as below:

By Type

Onshore

Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological developments in wind energy as one of the prime reasons driving the wind energy market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of off-grid and distributed energy systems and technological advancements in wind turbine structures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wind energy market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Wind energy market sizing

â€¢ Wind energy market forecast

â€¢ Wind energy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wind energy market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Adani Green Energy Ltd., Ameresco Inc., EDF Renewables, General Electric Co., Inox Wind Ltd., LM Wind Power, Nextera Energy Inc., Northland Power Inc., Orsted AS, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., SB WIND ENERGY, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vensys Energy AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS. Also, the wind energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



