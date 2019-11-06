The Global Window Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach Revenues of Over $1.4 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Window Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The increasing development of hi-tech infrastructure in MEA is expected to generate immense opportunities for vendors. The window vacuum cleaner market within the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The usage of window vacuum cleaners within the residential sector offers absolute growth opportunities of over $260 million by 2024. Europe has emerged as the largest region, holding over 50% of the global window vacuum cleaner market share. The US is likely to emerge as the largest country with an incremental growth of over $140 million , followed by Germany , which is projected to achieve an incremental growth of over $60 million during the forecast period. The competition among vendors is expected to get more intensified during the forecast period. Product differentiation, pricing and product efficiency should be key focus areas for vendors to stay competitive in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, distribution, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 20 vendors are available in this market research report.

Window Vacuum Cleaner Market – Segmentation

Demand for vacuum cleaners will continue to help the market to grow during the forecast period

The rise in the hospitality sector is likely to develop the demand for window cleaning appliances. Rising customer base with high emphasis on hygiene and sanitation maintenance in the hospitality sector is expected to contribute to the market growth

The online distribution channel is witnessing high traction from the US. Moreover, within APAC countries, particularly China the growth in online sales is set to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

Market Segmentation by Application

Hospitality

Construction

Healthcare

Residential

Window Vacuum Cleaner Market – Dynamics

Sensing the growing potential of the e-commerce market, the major vendors operating in the market have started to focus on the better utilization of online portals. For instance, Kärcher, one of the biggest cleaning equipment producers in the world, used sponsored ads to develop its brand in India. The firm that concentrated on B2B business-oriented specialist cleaning machines has now extended its business to cater for B2C clients in India as well. Kärcher decided upon digital advertising product-sponsored ads to reach prospective shoppers and launch their new B2C products such as vacuum cleaners, elevated pressure cleaners, and steam cleaners.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Stringent Safety & Hygiene Standards

Expansion of Commercial Spaces

Enhanced Focus on R&D & Innovation

Flexibility in Adoption of New Tech Trends

Window Vacuum Cleaner Market – Geography

Within European market, countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, cleaning appliances are gaining popularity among end-users. The adoption and replacement of window cleaning appliances in North America is growing at a steady pace. Within APAC region, Japan is likely to contribute 24% to the overall revenue. MEA offers vast opportunities to vendors as the increasing robustness in economic factors are creating demand for several business commodities and services in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

& Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Nordic



Spain



Switzerland

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Vendors Profiled in the Report are:

Beldray

BESTEK

Bosch

DOMU Brands Ltd.

Electrolux

GEEPAS

Kärcher

Leifheit

MC Machinery ( Nanjing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Minky

Ningbo Elmar Electric Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Liyyou Group Co. Ltd.

Shaoxing Whalle Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Severin Hygenius

Teccpo

Vax

Vileda

Vorwerk

Xiamen Voke Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Yongkang Making Industry & Trade Co.

