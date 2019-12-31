NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wireless Display Market: About this market

This wireless display market analysis considers sales from both Miracast and Wi-Di technology protocol. Our study also finds the sales of wireless display in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the Miracast segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as real-time sharing of content will play a significant role in the Miracast segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global wireless display market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for OTT-based content, increasing applications of the wireless display, and growing consumer interest in automation and IoT. However, the availability of substitutes, interoperability issues associated with wireless displays, and the threat from the unorganized sector may hamper the growth of the wireless display industry over the forecast period.



Global Wireless Display Market: Overview

Increasing demand for OTT based content

Rising customer demand for uninterrupted and advertisement-free content such as movies and web series has surged the popularity of OTT-based content platforms. Also, modern, and smart televisions are available with pre-installed video and audio streaming applications enabling users to stream content directly on TVs using wireless display adapters and dongles. This is expected to boost the demand for televisions equipped with a wireless display to stream OTT content which will lead to the expansion of the global wireless display market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of 4K technology

The rapid advances in software and the increasing preference for high-quality display resolutions have prompted several vendors, such as Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, to offer enhanced display resolution to provide visual perfection to customers. The popularity of 4K UHD technology has enabled several streaming services and cable platforms to provide content filmed and broadcasted at high resolution. These UHD displays have a resolution four times that of conventional television displays. Prominent vendors offer various 4K technology products, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Chromecast Ultra, K6, G7 Plus, and X10, with high display quality to enhance the user experience while viewing content through several streaming sources including Netflix, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global wireless display market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless display manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microsoft Corp., NETGEAR Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Roku Inc.

Also, the wireless display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



