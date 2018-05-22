LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399332



The global wireless infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2025, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Enterprises have been shifting to hosted and managed networking and communication services as these address problems of high initial investments associated with unified communications systems. Small and mediums businesses (SMBs) and larger enterprises have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling market growth.



Growing demand for enterprise mobility is expected to favorably impact the market, particularly in the telecom application area, over the forecast period. The healthcare sector is also expected to be a fast-growing sector, owing to high-quality data transmission and connectivity enabling enhanced patient care and video collaborations resulting in reductions in healthcare costs.



The imminent telecom and network infrastructure era is likely to witness colossal growth opportunities attributable to the persistent era of BYOD, WYOD, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecom applications, and an era of 4G, LTE, and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities.



The market can be categorized based on technology into Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, and Backhaul.The Macrocell RAN technology segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of size, as a principal contributor to the overall revenue by 2025.



The segment is expected to, however, register a slow growth rate on account of increasing adoption of its technologically advanced HetNet counterparts in the years to come. The healthcare sector is expected to be an emerging revenue pocket for wireless infrastructure solutions with increasing focus on networking technologies.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• North America, being a densely populated commercial hub, dominated the global wireless infrastructure market in terms of revenue in 2016. Favorable government policies, regulations, and subsidies are driving the growth of the network and telecom infrastructure sector in the region

• Increasing need for high-speed mobile Internet and 4G connections is expected to accelerate LTE deployments worldwide

• Rising investments by operators to deploy high-speed networks are expected to drive the number of Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections over the forecast period

• Key industry participants include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, Guangdong); Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.); Samsung (Japan); Ericsson (Sweden); and ZTE Corporation (China).



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399332



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-wireless-infrastructure-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-116-75-billion-by-2025--300652719.html